26 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Don't Be Tricked By 'Fake Job Offers in SA', Desperate Zimbabweans Warned

The Zimbabwe consulate in South Africa says it is "disturbed by the rate at which Zimbabweans are being duped of their hard earned money by conmen in SA", who are inviting them to the neighbouring country, promising them jobs.

According to the Chronicle newspaper, fraudsters were luring unsuspecting Zimbabweans with dubious jobs adverts to come to SA.

Zimbabwe's consul general to South Africa Batiraishe Mukonoweshuro said that they had identified one of the fraudsters as Wallace Dube.

Dube was alleged to be running adverts in Zimbabwe, indicating that he was hiring professionals for jobs in SA.

He was said to be demanding a down payment of R6000 in order to secure "travel and work permits" for those who would have been "shortlisted".

Mukonoweshuro urged Zimbabweans who wished to travel to SA to do so through the Zimbabwean embassy.

Over one million Zimbabweans live in South Africa, making them the biggest community of foreign nationals in the country, says reports.

They continue to cross the border into the southern African country for what they term "greener pastures", as Zimbabwe reels under economic hardships that have seen thousands lose their jobs in the past few years.

Many blame the country's economic woes on President Robert Mugabe's gross "misrule".

Source: News24

