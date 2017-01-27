26 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: DP Ruto Maintains Opposition's Loss in 2017 Polls

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Caroline Wafula

Deputy President William Ruto has emphasised that the opposition does not stand a chance of winning the elections.

He said Jubilee's goal is to win the elections by four million votes, unlike the 2013 poll when it won by a small margin.

Mr Ruto addressed locals in Nakuru on Thursday, rallying them to register as voters.

"You saw what happened in the last General Election. We won by 800,000 votes and that man really troubled us, taking us through a lengthy court process.

"This time round we want to win by four million votes so that he can completely forget about this thing," he said at several stopovers in the county.

The DP launched his voter registration campaign at Kaptagich, Olenguruone, Tandwet, Keringet, Mochorwo, Molo, Sachangwan and Salgaa.

Mr Ruto received a rousing welcome in Nakuru town where he wound up his tour, addressing crowds at KFA and Pinkam roundabouts.

He was with Governor Kinuthia Mbugua, Speaker Susan Kihika and former MP Lee Kinyanjui.

Kenya

Counties Begin Firing Striking Doctors

County governments have begun the process of terminating employment of doctors who are on strike. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.