Kenya: Moi Tells State to Halt Voter Listing, Address Drought and Famine

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has urged the government to first fully tackle the drought problem rather than directing all its focus on the continuing mass voter registration.

The Kanu national chairman asked the government to suspend voter listing in areas where Kenyans are facing starvation.

"It should be noted that the famine and drought is happening in the backdrop of the ongoing voter registration by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

"The government should give the drought the seriousness it deserves and extend voter registration in pastoralist areas communities to give time to stabilise the biting drought in the country," he said.

The fierce critic of the Jubilee administration said the situation poses a challenge to the registration as most families are pre-occupied with survival and might not fully participate in it.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto have been traversing the country to mobilise citizens to register as voters ahead of the August 8 General Election.

The registration began on January 16 and ends on February 14.

Senator Moi poke on Wednesday at the Baringo County Commissioner's office in Kabarnet, where he donated relief food to hunger-stricken residents.

He said drought in the region was worsening and called for urgent interventions.

"The desperate images of our mothers with children scooping water from shallow dug-outs and the frail old men and women helpless from hunger pangs and dying livestock are horrendous and call for all of us to come out and help save lives," he added.

The senator said major water sources have dried up, forcing residents to walk long distances in search of the resource.

He cited Baringo North, Baringo South, Mogotio, Eldama-Ravine and Tiaty sub-counties as the most affected and warned that the situation could worsen if the dry spell persists.

Appealing to Kenyans of good will and humanitarian agencies to step in and ease the suffering, Mr Moi also called on the county government to be in the forefront to help the affected residents.

"While food and water is the most immediate need, the associated health threats are also critical as people have resorted to drinking water whose quality cannot be guaranteed, thus increasing the likelihood of diseases," the legislator said.

More than 2,000 livestock have died in Baringo due to water and pasture shortages.