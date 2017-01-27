26 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cocaine, Ecstasy Worth R8 Million Found in 48 Hours At OR Tambo Airport

SARS customs officials have found R8m worth of cocaine and ecstasy during two busts within 48 hours at OR Tambo International Airport.

During the first incident on Tuesday, 13.2kg of ecstasy valued at R3 960 000 was found at the Johannesburg International Mail Centre.

It was discovered when customs officials became suspicious of cream containers that had damaged seals.

Upon further investigation, they uncovered ecstasy in 42 containers, which was in transit from Sweden to Malawi.

The second incident took place on Wednesday when a detector dog reacted to twelve containers of cream. The containers were on their way to Windhoek from Sao Paulo.

Authorities found 15kg of cocaine inside the containers, with an estimated value of R4 315 500.

The drug were handed over to the police for further investigation.

Source: News24

