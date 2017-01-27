26 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: University of Nairobi Tops List of Best Institutions

By Ouma Wanzala

University of Nairobi has been ranked as the best institution in the country in terms of managing and storing digital scholarly content.

In Sub-Sahara Africa, the university was placed fourth behind University of Pretoria, Stellenbosch University and University of South Africa.

The 20th edition of ranking web of repositories released this month, placed Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology in position two and position 24 in the region.

Mount Kenya University - a private institution - came in third and position 26 in the region, up from position five it held last year.

It leads all other private universities in East Africa region.

This is the first 2017 edition of the Ranking Web of Repositories which has been published since 2008. Next edition will be published at the end of July this year.

A digital repository is a mechanism for managing and storing digital content.

Repositories can be subject or institutional in their focus. Putting content into an institutional repository enables staff and institutions to manage and preserve it and therefore derive maximum value from it.

Other institutions that were ranked were United States International University (USIU-Africa) South East Kenya University, Kenyatta University, Technical University of Kenya and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

