Kenya: Unity Auto Garage Backs Kiambu Golf Tournament

The nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club will host its first major tournament this season, the Chairman's Year Opener on Saturday.

A huge field of 150 players was drawn to vie for some fabulous prizes courtesy of club chairman Fred Njeru Njagi, a former captain at Kiambu, and the event's sponsors Unity Auto Garage, which is entering the golf sponsorship world for the first time since it was established in 1975.

"I'm very grateful to Mohammed Rashid, the managing director of Unity Auto Garage, for agreeing to sponsor his first event here at Kiambu," said Njagi, who noted that the event was his way of officially thanking the club members for trusting him with the leadership of the club.

Njagi was elected in December, 2016, having served the previous year as vice chairman.

He said the course at the moment was in great shape and that members and the guests will have an enjoyable weekend. The invited guests are from Sigona, Muthaiga, Karen, Royal, Thika, Railway and Limuru.

Some of the home players listed to play include the club's single figure handicap players such as veteran David Ndirangu "Kagia," John Ngure, Michael Ngene, Stephen Kiaro, lady golfer Joyce Wanjiru and Michael Karanga, a grandson of veteran professional Michael Karanga Mwaura.

It is a stableford scoring so the single figure players will have to double their effort to feature in the prize list.

Both Ngene and Karanga represented the club during this year's Nairobi District Foursomes at Muthaiga where they performed well but failed to reach the finals.

Away in Machakos, out going lady captain Veronica Kona is hosting her 2016 Captain's prize where a full field of 100 golfers was drawn to vie for an array of prize in the event that winds up Veronica Kona's term as she hands over the mantle to the new captain Jennifer Ngure.

The event has attracted golfers from Railway, Golf Park, Kiambu, Kenya Air Force Eastleigh and is sponsored by Kenya Breweries Limited through Tusker Cider.

Other sponsors will be Madison Insurance, Maanzoni Lodges and Trans Business Machines (TBM) who have ensured that two lucky golfers will walk away with some digital prizes.

At Muthaiga Golf Club, over 200 players will play in the Abdallah Bekah Memorial tournament supported by Sedgwick Insurance Brokers.