26 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: CUE Told to Effect Credit Transfers in Universities

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ouma Wanzala

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has directed the Commission for University Education (CUE) to start implementing the credit transfer programme.

Dr Matiang'i said the guidelines will allow seamless movement of students in both public and private universities.

"A student will be able to move to another university and complete his or her studies without any hindrance. It will also help in utilisation of available expertise effectively," the CS said on Wednesday during the first chancellor's conference at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

Credit Accumulation and Transfer System (Cats) allows harmonisation of academic programmes for easy movement of students from one institution to another.

The East Africa Community this month is expected to roll out the credit transfer scheme that will enable students in the region to transfer to other institutions of higher learning in the five partner states.

He challenged private and public universities to work together, saying they are not in a competition, but should be out to serve students.

"Let us open up or liberate university education in order for all of us to benefit," he said adding that the government will support the growth of private universities.

He added that 2016 KCSE candidates who qualified for university will have the liberty to choose between private or public universities.

Kenya

Counties Begin Firing Striking Doctors

County governments have begun the process of terminating employment of doctors who are on strike. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.