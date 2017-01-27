27 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: MP Seeks to Force Beer Firms to Insure Drinkers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Njagi

A proposed law seeks to have leading brewers and distillers take care of the 'consequences' that come with drinking.

The Alcoholic Drinks Control Act (Amendment) Bill sponsored by Imenti Central MP Gideon Mwiti seeks to have beer manufacturers put between five and 10 per cent of the revenue they generate in insurance companies to compensate individuals who suffer damages.

According to the Bill, every drink sold must have an insurance sticker.

The Bill also proposes that should a doctor ascertain that certain damages such as death were caused as a result of drunkenness, then the manufacturer of the said beverage must compensate the affected person's family and dependants.

The MP, who spoke at a press conference at Parliament Buildings Thursday, said beer and spirits manufacturers have not do enough to create awareness on what amounts to "healthy drinking".

He said drinkers incur huge losses such as damaged vehicles in accidents and illnesses brought about by excessive drinking.

"The Bill is a win-win for both consumers and manufacturers. The latter being compelled to ensure their consumers are engaged in responsible drinking," he said.

Mr Mwiti said beer consumers spend a substantial part of their productive lives pumping huge amounts of money into beer companies but when they experienced loss, they were left to their own devices, while the companies continued raking in huge profits, and targeting the next drinker.

Other damages suffered as a result of alcohol include loss of job, domestic violence among others, all of which, according to the MP, would be liable to compensation once the claims are made to reputable insurance companies by the victims.

Kenya

Counties Begin Firing Striking Doctors

County governments have begun the process of terminating employment of doctors who are on strike. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.