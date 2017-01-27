26 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Gambia's Barrow - I Expect 'A Triumphant Welcome' in Banjul

Tagged:

Related Topics

Gambia's new leader, Adama Barrow says he expects a "triumphant welcome" in the capital Banjul on Thursday when he returns "to start building his country", a report says.

According to IB Times UK, Barrow said this during an interview in Dakar, Senegal.

"I am returning tomorrow and I am expecting a big welcome, the biggest welcome in the history of our country, for the simple reason that we were able to remove from power the previous president who was there for the past 22 years," the 51-year-old leader was quoted as saying.

Barrow took the oath of office in Senegal last week during a whirlwind political crisis that sent the tiny nation's longtime leader, Yahya Jammeh, into exile.

Barrow defeated Jammeh in December elections that the then ruling party challenged.

Reports indicated that the eagerly awaited president was set to hold a new inauguration ceremony on the Gambian "soil" where he would address his people.

Source: News24

Gambia

President Vows Govt Overhaul, but Secret Police Remains

Newly sworn-in President Adama Barrow has promised a major political shake-up in The Gambia. The West African country is… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.