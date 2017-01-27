South Africa: My Wife Used Muthi On Me - Taxi Boss Accused of Raping Daughters

The Tembisa taxi boss who allegedly raped his two daughters and niece told the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Thursday that his wife was using muthi to make him fall in love with her.

Dressed in blue jeans, a peach shirt and tan jacket, the man sat in the dock with his arms folded as he testified in his defence.

He said he was told by one of his daughters that her mother was using muthi on him. He also claimed the daughter had sometimes been used to administer the muthi to him.

"When I confronted her [his wife], she went to the kitchen and she got all the muthi...she said the muthi was to make me fall in love with her.

"I tried feeding her the muthi and she ran away to her mother's place."

Their relatives then intervened in the matter.

He said that soon after this, he was accused of raping his daughters and later arrested.

He denied allegations that he had raped his daughters at gunpoint.

Witness protection

According to Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA), the 43-year-old man allegedly raped the three girls, often at gunpoint, over a five-year period, from 2007 to 2013.

They were aged between 12 and 17 at the time.

He is also accused of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he allegedly assaulted the younger of his two daughters when she fell pregnant, resulting in her miscarrying.

According to WMACA, the man buried the foetus in the presence of his daughter.

Cross-examination of his younger daughter's boyfriend concluded on Wednesday.

The taxi boss' lawyer disputed the boyfriend's evidence and accused him of fabricating his version of events.

The man's daughters and wife as well as the younger daughter's boyfriend are currently in witness protection to ensure their safety during the trial.

The accused is currently out on bail.

The trial continues.

Source: News24