Rwanda: Kagame Hosts Nigerian ICT Sector Delegation

Photo: New Times

President Kagame in a group photo with a Nigerian delegation at Village Urugwiro.

President Paul Kagame, yesterday, hosted a delegation of officials from the Nigerian ministry of communications as well as the private sector, who were in the country on a two-day ICT study tour.

The delegation, led by Nigeria minister for communications Adebayo Abbdul-Raheem Shittu, was in the country to study Rwanda's ICT sector development as well as its impact on national development and the economy.

Speaking to the media after his meeting with the Head of State, Shittu said Nigeria was keen on learning and replicating how Rwanda had developed its ICT sector to have an impact in multiple aspects, including business, governance and revenue collection.

He said Nigeria had identified Rwanda as one of the countries to learn from largely due to how the ICT's sector development has reflected on the livelihoods of ordinary citizens.

"We come to learn. Despite having a larger population and economy, we are humble to know that wisdom is not by size but by capacity," he said.

During their two-day visit, the delegation held meetings with officials from the Ministry of Youth and ICT, Rwanda Utilities and Regulatory Authority, and Smart Africa Initiative.

They also visited top ICT installations and projects such as Korean Telecom Rwanda Network, which provides 4 G connectivity, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Center, Klab, Fab Lab, among others.

According to the Nigerian minister, the visit also served to further strengthen ties and cooperation between the two countries for mutual benefits.

The Minister for Youth and ICT, Jean Philbert Nsengimana, said the partnership and exchange of skills between the two countries was in line with south-south cooperation.

He said it would present opportunities for trade, and knowledge exchange as countries learn from each other and replicate lessons.

Rwanda and Nigeria enjoy warm bilateral relations with both countries having permanent diplomatic representation.

This has served to enhance bilateral relations as the countries now enjoy ties in trade, investment, among other areas.