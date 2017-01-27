25 January 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Vice-President Wina Claims Load Shedding Will End in 2018

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Adamu

Vice President Inonge Wina says the much loathed load shedding will come to an end next year.

Wina's sentiment may not sit well with the public given her sentiment was based on the yet to be commissioned US$ 4 billion Batoka Hydro Electric Scheme.

Speaking in London, Wina said that the coming on stream of the Batoka Electric Scheme will ship home 2, 400 Megawatts.

"Currently, we are still load shedding but not as much as we used to. Load shedding is coming to an end next year with the coming on board of the Batoka Hydro-Electric Scheme at Batoka Gorge," she said.

"Next year load shedding in Zambia will be a thing of the past because the Batoka project, would produce 2, 400 Megawatts (MW) of electricity."

2016 saw heavy load shedding in the country with the low water levels at the Kariba Dam touted as the major reason for load shedding.

Zambia

Police Arrest Four Over Bones of Albino

Malawi Police in Kasungu are keeping in custody four people for allegedly transacting in tissues extracted from a corpse… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.