South Africa: Clean Water Signals Fresh Start for Qongwane Primary

Pretoria — Qongwane Primary School in northern KwaZulu-Natal is now a beacon of hope and life for residents in the area, as it has become the only centre with unrestricted clean water supply in the community.

The school with 334 learners, situated in water-scarce Mbazwana, today received water infrastructure, which was officially handed over by the head of the KwaZulu-Natal Treasury Department, Simiso Magagula.

Magagula's water infrastructure intervention will ensure that the school has a functional water supply and that the school toilets work properly. Stand pipes with taps will also be installed.

Speaking during the official handover ceremony at the school, Magagula said this project was born through the KwaZulu-Natal government's Operation Sukuma Sakhe (get up and build).

"We want our children to focus on studying without having to suffer due to lack of the necessary school infrastructure. There was no budget for this intervention, but it was important that we do something for the children of Qongwane Primary School," Magagula said.

School principal Khululiwe Mkhize said they have been without water for a very long time. She said it was hard to see young children in need of water.

"With this intervention by KZN Treasury, we feel ... life will be normal from now on.

"We do have other challenges. Boys and girls share toilets instead of having separate toilets. Theft is rife in this area. In August last year, our office was broken into twice on different days. Laptops, water pumps and other equipment were stolen. We need security and fencing so that what we have can be protected," Mkhize said.

Grade 7 learner Cebo Mthembu said whenever the school had no water, they would be sent home and this affected their learning.

"Now that we have uninterrupted water supply. We will be able to learn without interruptions, unlike other schools nearby," said Cebo.

This is one of the interventions that Magagula has made in various schools in KwaZulu-Natal in the past years.