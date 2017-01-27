26 January 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: Northern Cape Transport On Training Scam Alert

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Traffic Officers training scam alert

Members of the public are warned of an online scam for the recruitment of Traffic Officers using a photo of our Provincial Traffics.

Hopeful job seekers are advised not to fall prey to the scam as the advertisers are also requesting for a cash/application fee. We will never request job-seekers for cash or an application fee.

Currently, there are no posts that we as the Northern Cape Department of Transport, Safety and Liaison are advertising nor do we ever use recruitment agencies for the recruitment of traffic officers.

Please be warned that Traffic Officers are only trained at government colleges gazetted by the National Department of Transport and the Road Traffic Management Corporation and no private training colleges are used.

Should posts be available, we will make use of reliable local and national newspapers, official Northern Cape Provincial Government websites and national sister-departments such as the Department of Transport and Road Traffic Management Corporation.

Members of the public can always verify job offers with the Department on 053 839 1700.

Issued by: Northern Cape Transport, Safety and Liaison

South Africa

Gospel Star Lundi Tyamara Dies

The family of South African gospel star Lundi Tyamara confirmed on Friday morning that he had died. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Government. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.