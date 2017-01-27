South Africa: Northern Cape Transport On Training Scam Alert

press release

Traffic Officers training scam alert

Members of the public are warned of an online scam for the recruitment of Traffic Officers using a photo of our Provincial Traffics.

Hopeful job seekers are advised not to fall prey to the scam as the advertisers are also requesting for a cash/application fee. We will never request job-seekers for cash or an application fee.

Currently, there are no posts that we as the Northern Cape Department of Transport, Safety and Liaison are advertising nor do we ever use recruitment agencies for the recruitment of traffic officers.

Please be warned that Traffic Officers are only trained at government colleges gazetted by the National Department of Transport and the Road Traffic Management Corporation and no private training colleges are used.

Should posts be available, we will make use of reliable local and national newspapers, official Northern Cape Provincial Government websites and national sister-departments such as the Department of Transport and Road Traffic Management Corporation.

Members of the public can always verify job offers with the Department on 053 839 1700.

Issued by: Northern Cape Transport, Safety and Liaison