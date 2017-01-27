26 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Crackdown On Corrupt Licensing Officials in JHB

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Hawks arrested seven licensing centre officials for alleged fraud and corruption on Thursday morning, the City of Johannesburg said.

Four worked at the Martindale bulk licensing centre and three at the Langlaagte licensing centre, spokesperson Tony Taverna-Turisan said.

They appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday. The matter was postponed to March 1 and they were granted R5000 bail each.

Eight other officials were arrested earlier in January. A total of 100 corrupt licensing officials had been identified in a forensic report, 72 of them employed by the city, Taverna-Turisan said. They would be arrested in the coming weeks.

The 72 were served with suspension notices on Monday. Their reasons for why they should not be suspended where deemed unsatisfactory. They would face disciplinary hearings.

Between January 2008 and February 2016, 972 alleged fraudulent transactions worth R14.7m were identified at the city's licensing centres.

The licensing centres under investigation are Martindale, Wemmer, Kliptown, Langlaagte, Midrand, Randburg, Roodepoort, and Sandton.

Source: News24

South Africa

Gospel Star Lundi Tyamara Dies

The family of South African gospel star Lundi Tyamara confirmed on Friday morning that he had died. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.