26 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Levi Defends Paterson's Death Bowling

"Dane Paterson is one of the best death bowlers in the country, if not the very best," said Richard Levi, who jumped to the defence of the beleaguered Paterson after South Africa's five-wicket loss in the T20 International series decider at Newlands.

Paterson conceded 38 runs in 3.5 overs, but Levi said when he bowled the final over and conceded a four off his first delivery, he had to defend 7 runs off 5 balls. The feeling amongst the senior players and captain might have been to suggest that he should not bowl a yorker.

"It is a question of risk and reward. They obviously thought it might be better for him not to bowl the yorker and to take a chance. It did not pay off.

"His default position is to bowl yorkers.

"I still feel that he should have played in all three T20 Internationals.

"Dane Paterson is one of the very best bowlers in the power plays and at the death in South African cricket, he is possibly the best.

"He is a wicket-taking bowler and he produces the yorker consistently," Levi said.

Paterson (27) has taken 265 first-class wickets in 79 matches, and Levi said it is not the last fans will see of this fast bowler in South African clothing, as he possesses the skills to close out games for the Cape Cobras and the Proteas.

"Things just did not go according to plan at Newlands on Wednesday," he said.

Levi is not the worst judge. He has represented South Africa in 13 T20 Internationals and smashed 117 off 51 balls with 13 sixes in 2012 to catapult the Proteas to an emphatic win against New Zealand.

