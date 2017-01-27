South Africa: Free State Residents' Turn to Input On Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill

document

Residents of the Free State province will, from tomorrow 27 to 30 January 2017, have an opportunity to make inputs on the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill during the public hearings facilitated by the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

The Committee will begin its Free State visits at the Philippolis Civic Centre on Friday, 27 January 2017. It will then proceed to engage residents of Thaba Nchu at the Barolong Community Hall in Thaba Nchu on Saturday, 28 January. Qwaqwa will be the last area to be visited in this province on Monday 30 January at the Phuthaditjhaba Multi Purpose Hall. All the hearings are scheduled to start at 10h00.

Today, the Committee was pleased with the repeat of the Kimberley round of public hearings and thanked the people of Kimberley and surrounding areas for their participation.

"We are happy that we decided to return to Kimberley. The inputs we've received from community members in this hearing will help us a great deal in shaping this legislation," said Committee Chairperson Mr Richard Mdakane.

The Committee had to rearrange public hearings in Kimberley, following concerns from the community regarding last year's hearings, which they were unhappy with.