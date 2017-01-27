26 January 2017

Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)

South Africa: Ad Hoc Committee On SABC Board Inquiry a Step Closer to Completing Its Work

The Ad Hoc Committee on SABC Board Inquiry has today moved a step closer to completing its first draft report and hopes to finalise and adopt it by tomorrow.

"After finalising the report the Committee will send it to the affected parties, including the Minister of Communications, Ms Faith Muthambi; SABC executive Board and former Board chairperson, Dr Ben Ngubane. They will have two weeks to make their own representations which will be considered in the final report," said Committee Chairperson, Mr Vincent Smith.

The Committee dealt with introduction, analysed evidence as well as making observations and deferred the last part of the report, recommendations, until tomorrow morning.

