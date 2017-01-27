Kenya: DPP Orders Fresh Probe Into Murder Case Involving Betty Tett

Director of Public Prosecutions has ordered a fresh probe into a murder case involving former assistant minister Betty Tett.

Mr Keriako Tobiko, in a letter dated January 25, directed the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Ndegwa Muhoro to appoint a new team of investigators to re-investigate the matter and return the file in twenty-one days.

"In light of the contents of the aforementioned letter and the accompanying documentation, I do therefore direct that this matter be re-investigated by a new team of investigators. The re-investigation to be completed and the resultant file(s) submitted to this office for perusal and appropriate directions within 21 days," said the letter.

The DPP's letter comes in the wake of a letter from constitutional lawyer Paul Mwangi and Company Advocates, legal firm representing the assistant minister's business rival Mr Andrew White, requesting for a review and a reconsideration of an earlier decision not to charge the former Westlands Member of Parliament with conspiracy to murder.

The prosecutors had claimed that Mr Wachira had wrongly implicated Mrs Tett going ahead to file charges against him, accusing Wachira of demanding money with menaces and giving false information to the police.

Mr White, through his new legal team led by Mwangi, has now written a plea, dated January 16, to the DPP requesting for the review of the case alleging that there was new evidence from private investigators and a whistle-blower linking Mrs Tett and Mr John Wachira, her alleged hit man, to the murder conspiracy.

He also demanded a new probe to verify the information he had submitted to Mr Tobiko complaining of an alleged plot by investigators to compromise the case.

Mr White also claimed to have obtained telephone records of supposed conversation between Mrs Tett and Mr Wachira saying that the data by the private investigators conclusively proves the association between the former MP and the hit man.