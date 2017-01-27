26 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mpumalanga Child Trafficker Wins Court's Mercy

Tagged:

Related Topics

An Mpumalanga mother accused of trafficking a 17-month-old baby from Mozambique has told a magistrate she did it to create a better future for the baby.

Rejinah Ndlovu, of Mbombela, pleaded guilty to a charge of trafficking when she appeared in the Nelspruit Regional Court on Wednesday.

Magistrate Vanessa Joubert sentenced her to five years in jail, suspended for five years.

In her plea, Ndlovu said she committed the offence on November 29 2012 driven by love, and with the help of two other people. She wanted to raise the baby as her own, because her parents were struggling to raise her.

She was arrested on December 12 2013 for illegally bringing the baby girl into SA.

"But I did it for the sole purpose of raising the child in a healthy and successful environment and to create a better future for her," Ndlovu said.

Joubert said the court was satisfied that she pleaded guilty and accepted responsibility for the crime.

A minimum 10-year jail sentence was imposed for human trafficking. In the case of human trafficking for sexual purposes, the minimum sentence was life, Joubert said.

She agreed with her defence's request to impose a suspended sentence because she did not mean to harm the child.

Normally, people convicted of violating children's rights were declared unfit to work with children. Ndlovu did not pose a danger to children and Joubert said she would not take away this right.

Source: News24

South Africa

Gospel Star Lundi Tyamara Dies

The family of South African gospel star Lundi Tyamara confirmed on Friday morning that he had died. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.