Leading opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema yesterday spent some time with hundreds of UNZA graduates at his residence.

Hichilema, a mult-million kwacha businessman, hosted lunch of a huge crowd as a way of congratulating the students for their effort.

BELOW IS HICHILEMA'S MESSAGE TO THE GRADUATES

We spent some time yesterday at our residence in Lusaka having lunch with some of the students that have just graduated from the University of Zambia. This is the group that is benefitting from our little support we have been giving to children from vulnerable home. We are happy they successfully completed their studies.

We congratulated them for this achievement. As at the same time sympathise with them on the difficulty prospects and journey they now face of finding jobs in the country. We however encouraged them to consider going into private sector as entrepreneurs themselves as opposed to being employees. This way they will create jobs for others as long as the environment permits.

As UPND, our policies are very clear on encouraging young people to immediately consider starting their own companies where they can be employers themselves as opposed to looking for jobs. This is why our education policy is a two track system and have been advocating for curriculum overhaul to graduate students that are made for the current global economic system. This is captured in our manifesto and the ten point plan therein.

We would also have encouraged them to set up small cooperatives and business entities which we could then finance and guarantee them markets in both government and parastatal organisations as well as negotiating good terms for them in private companies. This is how you absorb these energetic young men and women into the main economy. We as a family will now embark on a mentorship programme for some of these graduates and we call upon others to do the same so that we can help these fresh graduates to quickly find their feet and start contributing to Zambia's development. And we would also like to call upon those with some resources to make them available to students that have been denied bursaries by a none functioning bursary system which clearly needs reform as it is saving the wrong group.

We once more congratulate all those graduating and looking forward to them making a positive contribution that will touch our people.

Have a great day and God bless you all.