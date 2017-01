Suspected Al-Shabaab militants have attacked a Kenyan military camp in Kulbiyow, Somalia.

The KDF base was attacked on Friday morning and the number of casualties remains unconfirmed.

"We are under massive attack and there is massive exchange of fire," Military Spokesperson Col Njoroge told Nation.co.ke

Although the military spokesman didn't offer finer details on the exchange, he said the Kenyan troops have been pinned down.

More to follow...