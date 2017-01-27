Doctors and nurses at Gwanda Provincial Hospital who last year were heading towards a bleak festive season following Government's failure to award them their salaries and bonuses decided to share five tonnes of rice donated to patients by the Chinese through the Presidential Feeding Scheme programme, NewZimbabwe.com has learnt.

The department of Social Welfare has reportedly ordered staff at the referral health centre to return the "stolen" rice so that it can be redistributed to patients who for a long time have relied on Sitshwala and cabbage while on admission.

Gwanda Hospital led by Medical Superintendent Dr. Purgie Chimberengwa, received 169 of 50kg bags of rice meant for ailing patients admitted at the hospital but shared 100 bags amongst doctors and nurses as well as the general staff at the hospital. Sources said each person got almost 20kg of rice.

"Sometime before Christmas we got notice that we were supposed to collect a bucket of rice each; everyone at the hospital excluding student nurses benefited and everyone was meant to sign on collection.

We thought this was a benevolent gesture from government since we have not yet received our annual bonuses," said a nurse who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"However we are now being ambushed to return the "stolen" rice at the behest of the Social Welfare ministry who are saying we were not meant to benefit," said a source at the hospital.

Although Dr. Chimberengwa could not be reached for comment authoritative sources said the rice was distributed to staff members after management felt it was likely to go bad whilst being kept at the hospital.

"If indeed the rice was not meant for us we are willing to pay back but we should not be held at ransom as nurses because the decision came from the top," said a nurse.

Gwanda hospital, like major government hospitals across the country have relied mainly on donations to keep operations running as Government has failed to adequately fund the health sector.

It is not the first time that authorities at the hospital have been accused of diverting donations meant for patients.

A few years ago, authorities at the hospital were accused of looting clothes that were sent by an American donor for patients with staff members grabbing all designer wear that was available.

Early last year, China announced the donation of $25 million worth of rice to Zimbabwe's poor people. The rice began arriving towards the end of the year.