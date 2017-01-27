ZIMBABWE Karate Union interim president Paul Danisa says he hopes to increase the numbers of local athletes competing in world tournaments. Danisa was the ZKU technical director semi-contact until his appointment on Wednesday to take over from Joe Rugwete, who resigned last month with a year to go before the expiry of his term of office.

Danisa was appointed alongside Stewart Maramba, who comes in as interim treasurer to replace Morag Flight, who also stepped down. The 45-year-old said he is looking at improving the numbers of local athletes participating in world tournaments as he takes up his new role.

"It means a lot having fellow karate members showing that much trust and it can only inspire me to do more. "My main agenda is to see that our athletes compete more at world level," said Danisa.

In a statement by ZKU, Danisa and Maramba are expected to officially take over tomorrow when they hold their annual meeting at the Sports and Recreation Commission offices at the National Sports Stadium.

"The ZKU national executive committee met on the 25th of January and appointed senior karateka Paul Danisa as interim president following the resignation of Joe Rugwete.

"A local businessman Stewart Maramba has been appointed interim treasurer following the resignation of Morag Flight.

"The appointments have been made in terms of section 13.3 of the ZKU constitution which states that the NEC shall co-opt any delegate to fill any vacancy on the national executive for the unexpired period of its term of office and shall take effect on the 28th of January at the Union's agm at the SRC boardroom," read part of the statement.

Gerald Muusha is the new technical director semi-contact karate. Rugwete has been the ZKU president since 2012 and this was his third term in office. However, he opted to step down with a year left on his tenure and believes he has achieved the targets his administration set.

Under the leadership of Rugwete, ZKU has been recognised as best administered sporting association for three consecutive years -- 2014 to 2016 -- at the Annual National Sports Awards and he is confident the executive will continue with the good work even after his departure.

"I am not really worried about the future of the association because what we achieved over the past three years, we achieved collectively. "So my view is the people I was working with, and the rest of our members, know our way of doing things, it's a culture.

"So I don't think they will have any problems in sustaining the way that we have been doing things because we have been doing it together. It's different from a situation where I would run the show by myself," said Rugwete.