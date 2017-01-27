Sudan: Ransom Demand for Kidnapped Darfur Students

Kutum — A paramilitary group that kidnapped two secondary schools students from Kutum in North Darfur on 17 January have demanded a ransom of SDG 10,000 ($1,500) for their release.

A relative of Haitham Mohammed Khater and Mohammed Ahmad told Radio Dabanga that the militia group contacted them demanding the ransom, and told them that the students are being held at Damirat El Gubba.

The relative said they refused to pay the ransom and demanded the authorities intervene to immediately release the kidnapped youths, especially that the perpetrators have now publicly revealed the place where they are holding them.

On Tuesday, militants kidnapped Adam Yagoub of Camp Eirli in Kass locality, and released him after the payment of a ransom on Wednesday.

One of the Sheikhs told Radio Dabanga that militants using a Land Cruiser kidnapped Adam Yagoub at gunpoint. He did not specify how much was paid, or by whom.