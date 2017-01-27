MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu says his party is considering suing Zanu PF for acts of violence, rape, arson and other crimes targeted at the main opposition supporters during the 2008 presidential run-off election.

Gutu was speaking to NewZimbabwe.com following Wednesday's High Court ruling paving way for a shadowy Zanu PF affiliated group to sue the National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA) on behalf of businesses and individuals for lost and damaged property last year.

The losses were suffered during an ill-fated August 2016 demonstration for political reforms by NERA in Harare. NERA is a coalition of13 political parties.

Gutu said in the spirit of ensuring all Zimbabweans were treated equally under the country's laws, his party will soon approach the courts to claim damages against its main rival for crimes which he felt were easier to prove.

"As a political party, we are certainly exploring the possibility of mounting a class action to seek appropriate legal relief for the victims of the 2008 Presidential election run-off and other excesses committed against our party cadres by the Zanu PF regime's agents over the years," Gutu said.

High Court judge Owen Tagu on Wednesday granted an application by the so-christened Citizens Against Violence And Anarchy Trust (CAVAAT) to institute a class action on behalf of businesses that lost property when angry political activists reacted strongly to a police ban on a march that had been sanctioned by the courts.

CAVAAT falls under the leadership of a former top ranking police officer, Faustino Mazango, who retired while holding the rank of Assistant Commissioner.

Likewise, Gutu said the court action by the Zanu PF affiliated group has galvanised his party to also think in the same direction.

"Of course, we are mindful of the hurdle that may be posed by the statute of limitations; that is prescription issues, but nevertheless, our party's legal department is leaving no stone unturned in exploring all possible avenues for legal relief," he said.

The MDC-T says more than 200 of its supporters were killed during a two month orgy of political violence which followed President Robert Mugabe's shock defeat to Morgan Tsvangirai of MDC-T during the first round of the Presidential elections March 2008.

Thousands more were forced to flee their homes especially in rural Mashonaland provinces as marauding groups of Zanu PF activists sought revenge against villagers who had voted against the veteran leader.

A lot of the transgressions have largely gone unaccounted for with police often reportedly refusing to accept reports from victims of political violence.

The MDC-T spokesperson also accused their main rival of sponsoring the suit against NERA, insisting the ruling party was out to scuttle the operations of the opposition grouping.

"There is a hand of the Zanu PF regime in the proposed class action against NERA." he said.

"This regime is extremely worried about the traction that NERA has gained in fighting for electoral reforms.

"Zanu PF is fighting tooth and nail to collapse NERA because of this. The good news, however, is that NERA is on an unstoppable roll and whether or not the regime wants it, there would be electoral reforms in time for the 2018 elections."