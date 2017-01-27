Sudan: Saddiq Al-Mahdi Appreciates Commitment of Government and National Congress to Solve Sudan Problems

Khartoum — The leader of the National Umma Party, Saddiq Al-Mahdi, Thursday returned to Khartoum from the Arab Republic of Egypt.

He was received at Khartoum Airport by the Federal Government Minister, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, the Secretary General of the National Congress, Hamid Mumtaz, leading figures of the National Umma Party and a number of the members of the Higher Committee for National Dialogue (7+7 mechanism).

In a press statement at Khartoum Airport, Al-Mahdi said "We are ready to support the unity of the people of Sudan and solution of the national issues in a way which is satisfactory for all parties".

He said that he looks forward for establishment of the Party of Sudan which unites all the people of Sudan to work for achieving a just and comprehensive peace and democratic transition.

Saddiq Al-Mahdi said that he signed a road-map agreement which will lead to solution of Sudan issues, wishing that all the aspired goals will be realized.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Federal Government, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, has welcomed the return of Saddiq Al-Mahdi to the homeland.

He affirmed the government keenness to realize solution for the national issues. He said that the political forces and the armed movements that participated in the national dialogue have achieved important outcome, especially on the issues of governance, administration and the constitution.

Dr. Faisal has called on all the parties to support implementation of the national dialogue outcome for guaranteeing security and stability and realizing democratic transition.