Sudan: Al-Mahdi Addresses Mass Rally in Omdurman

Khartoum — Chairman Umma Party, Imam, Al-Sadig Al-Mahdi addressed, Thursday, at Al-Hijra Square, Omdurman the masses of Ansar Sect in the presence of a number of the party's leaderships.

Al-Mahdi outlined that he returned to support the national issues, not the partisan ones, and realization of peace and democracy in the country, affirming that Sudan needs normalization with the international institutions to solve the debts issue.

The Ansar Sect Leader stressed the necessity for commitment to the Road Map to end wars and cease hostilities, welcoming the government decision of the six month cease-fire besides the access of the humanitarian assistances to the two regions.

'The lifting of the US sanctions imposed on Sudan will realize a number of benefits including the total breakthrough in public freedoms.

He revealed that all the forces of Sudan Call welcome his return to the home land.