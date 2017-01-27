Libya: Hassabo Leaves for Congo to Take Part in Summit of AU High-Level Committee On Libya

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, accompanied by several government officials, left, Thursday, for Republic of Congo to participate in Summit of the African Union High-level Mechanism on Libya.

The Summit, which includes Libya neighboring countries, Tunisia, Algeria, Sudan and Chad used to hold meeting at level of foreign ministers, was elevated to level of the Presidents during the UN 2014 meeting to reactivate the African and the UN role in coordinating efforts on resolution of the Libyan conflict.

SUNA noted that Sudan will forward during the Summit some proposals supporting the AU and Arab League endeavors on Libya.