Libya: FM - Libya Neighboring Countries and African High Level Committee Submit Recommendations On Libyan Issue to Addis Ababa Summit

Brazzaville — The State Minister, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kamal Edeen Ismail has outlined that the representatives of eleven African countries will start intensive meetings on next, Friday, to discuss the developments of the situations in Libya and submit certain recommendations, in this connection, to the African Summit scheduled to start sessions, in the Ethiopian Capital next week.

Ismail told SUNA that the Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman has arrived in Brazzaville leading Sudan's delegation participating in Congo Brazzaville Summit designed to review the developments of the situations in Libya.

He said Hassabo was received, at the airport, by the Congo Brazzaville Prime Minister, senior government officials and the staff of the Sudanese embassy in that country.

He indicated that the summit which includes the African High Level Committee and the Libya neighboring-countries was assigned to discuss the Libyan Crisis and means for realization of peace in Libya.

He concluded that Sudan will present a number of proposals concerning the issue.