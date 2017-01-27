26 January 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Libya: FM - Libya Neighboring Countries and African High Level Committee Submit Recommendations On Libyan Issue to Addis Ababa Summit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Brazzaville — The State Minister, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kamal Edeen Ismail has outlined that the representatives of eleven African countries will start intensive meetings on next, Friday, to discuss the developments of the situations in Libya and submit certain recommendations, in this connection, to the African Summit scheduled to start sessions, in the Ethiopian Capital next week.

Ismail told SUNA that the Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman has arrived in Brazzaville leading Sudan's delegation participating in Congo Brazzaville Summit designed to review the developments of the situations in Libya.

He said Hassabo was received, at the airport, by the Congo Brazzaville Prime Minister, senior government officials and the staff of the Sudanese embassy in that country.

He indicated that the summit which includes the African High Level Committee and the Libya neighboring-countries was assigned to discuss the Libyan Crisis and means for realization of peace in Libya.

He concluded that Sudan will present a number of proposals concerning the issue.

Libya

Congo to Host Mini AU Summit On Libyan Crisis

In an effort to find a solution to the on-going crisis in Libya, a mini summit is due to take place on Friday in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.