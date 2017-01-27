ZIMBABWE'S top boxer Charles Manyuchi left the country yesterday for Zambia where he will step up preparations for the defence of his title scheduled for Singapore in March.Manyuchi is set to defend his World Boxing Council silver welterweight title on March 25 against Uzbekistan's Qudratillo Abduqaxorov. Speaking before his departure at a send-off ceremony organised by Friends of Manyuchi at Harare Gardens, the 27-year-old said he was looking forward to the fight.

"I am leaving for Zambia today (yesterday). I am happy I am going for serious training and I am happy that I am with the fans. "I think I am going to prepare very well for this fight because it's a big fight for me and I am going to make the nation proud," said Manyuchi.

Abduqaxorov has a record of 9-0-0 while Manyuchi stands at 20-2-1. Manyuchi is expected to leave for Singapore from Zambia on March 15 and he said he is not underestimating his opponent.

"Every opponent is dangerous but I don't underrate any boxer. Every opponent is important and I am going to prepare like this is the last fight of my life. I am going to win in Singapore.

"I am leaving for Singapore from Zambia on the 15th of March and the fight is on the 25th ," Manyuchi said.

Friends of Manyuchi spokesperson, Zivanai Muwashu, said they have faith in Manyuchi and will be rallying behind him all the way.

"Charles is preparing for his fight in Singapore and he is going to Zambia. This is a group called Friends of Manyuchi and we just found it necessary to have this send-off, a farewell to say please go well and prepare yourself.

"We are just trying to motivate and to give him our best wishes for the upcoming fight. "As usual we are expecting nothing short of Charles defending the belt, we are expecting nothing short of a victory.

"We are just hoping Charles will go there defend the title and raise the flag high. "We are just hoping the government will support him just as they have done before. This is just a small gesture from us as friends," said Muwashu. Manyuchi was supposed to have defended his title last year but failed with his handlers indicating that his initial opponent, Frenchman Damien Martin, had pulled out ahead of that fight.

The Zimbabwean boxer then took on Colombia's Jose Agustin Feria in a non-title fight at the Harare International Conference Centre in October.