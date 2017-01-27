Photo: The Herald

President Robert Mugabe blows candles (file photo).

A BULAWAYO-BASED secessionist party, Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP), says it is mobilising people to boycott President Robert Mugabe's birthday bash to be held at the Matopo Hills because the event would be a celebration of the 1980's Gukurahundi killings.

Matopo National Park is just a few miles from Bhalagwe, a disused Gukurahundi death camp.

Addressing journalists in Bulawayo this week, MRP president, Mqondisi Moyo said his party is mobilizing people in the region to boycott the function.

"We are mobilizing people to boycott Mugabe's birthday bash. We cannot allow Zanu PF to throw a birthday party near the Bhalagwe Gukurahundi mass graves. To us this is a celebration of the atrocities," he said.

More than 20 000 civilians died in Matebeleland and Midlands province when government deployed the North Korea-trained army unit, the Fifth Brigade, to these provinces to fight "insurrection" in a dark period which became known as Gukurahundi.

Moyo also said his party will only field Ndebele speaking candidates for parliamentary and council elections in Matebeleland and Midlands regions next year.

Moyo said the party will only participate in elections in cities and towns in the three provinces.

"We will participate in all the cities around Mthwakazi and we have no reason to participate in Mashonaland because it is not our country. We do not want to disturb Shonas in their territory and we do not expect them to do the same in Mthwakazi," said Moyo.

He stressed that his party is strongly against the participation of Shona speaking people in election processes in the region.

"The most painful thing is that the MDC-T which is the project of Zanu PF and its total replica fielded 14 Shona councilors which is the grand plan in Bulawayo and all were implicated in the recent Bulawayo stand scandal. We have discovered that, the government systems used against our people by Zanu PF merciless regime are meant to kill and destroy Mthwakazi," alleged Moyo.