Liberia: Brac Launches Food Security Project in Tubmanburg

The food security project which is expected to create employment opportunities for and raise the purchasing power of rural Liberians and improve on their feeding and dietary practices, has been launched by BRAC Liberia, in Tubmanburg, Bomi County.

The project also coincided with its inception program and was facilitated by the County Agriculture Coordinator, Christopher Momo, and the City Mayor of Tubmanburg, Mrs. Rebecca Benson.

The project is also intended to reduce the impact of pest attacks on food production and increase efficiency in marketing and storage of foodstuffs. The project is supported by the European Union (EU).

BRAC Country Representative Mainuddin Ahmed, who launched the project recently in that county, said the institution will remain committed to the development of Liberia and its people through agriculture and livestock.

Mr. Ahmed also promised participants he will help them by ensuring production of quality nutritional food as well as good market linkage for farmers to earn income from their produce.

He used the occasion to expressed gratitude to its partners particularly the European Union for the support given to them to support the life of vulnerable people in the country.

Earlier, BRAC program manager, A.K.M Refuel Islam, who shared the project thematic areas with the participants, pledged his commitment to uplift the food security situation from the country through the initiative of his organization and EU.

Mr. Islam urged the participants to take ownership of the project, because it is intended to alleviate them from poverty.

Mrs. Benson, who spoke at the ceremony, praised EU support to BRAC Liberia, especially in implementing its food security project that would mainly benefit the people of Bomi.

"Livelihood for the poor is unique and needs to be implemented throughout the county," Madam Benson told BRAC.

Meanwhile, a representative from the county agriculture center said the project is timely for the people in the County and urged women and youth to take ownership of the project.