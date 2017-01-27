Liberia: IE Dumped Again

It was another frustrating day for supporters of Invincible Eleven (IE) at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium when the team conceded their sixth consecutive defeat by losing 4-2 to Monrovia Club Breweries.

The few supporters who turned out to cheer the "Sunshine Yellow Boys" to victory, including the President of the IE Majesty Sports Association chapter in Philadelphia, Lydia Jones, and former LFA stakeholder Tugbeh C. Tugbeh, were frustrated by the end result.

IE got off to a good start when they took the lead in the 1st minute. But Breweries got the equalizer nine minutes later from a penalty after Archie Zeah committed a 'hand ball' in the penalty area.

Breweries raised the tempo of the game after head coach Francis Sarploh talked to his boys from the touchline and earned another penalty after Mitis Mulbah was brought down by defender Zeah, whose 'hand ball' led to the first penalty.

Breweries doubled their tally after goalkeeper Abdulai Koulibaly's skillful penalty, which sent his fellow goalkeeper the wrong way.

Breweries could have increased their tally to three before the end of the first half through a counter attack but the opportunity was wasted by striker Koon.

The Yellow Boys retuned to the second half demonstrating their ability to get the equalizer and further securing a win by attacking their opponents; and they were awarded a penalty in the 47th minute, which George Jackson netted, bringing hope to IE supporters.

Breweries lost control of play after the Yellow Boys got the equalizer, and IE dominated the play midway through the second half.

But Breweries broke clear in the closing minutes after Charles Buinia was brought down in the 70th minute.

The Bushrod Island based club steadied the Sunshine Yellow Boys by getting their fourth goal in the 89th minute when Benjamin Sarkoh skillfully passed two IE defenders and netted the ball past goalkeeper Kolubah.

The win for Breweries pushed the team up to third place with 11 points out of six matches - four points behind league leaders FC Fassell and two behind champions BYC, while IE remains points donors by conceding defeats in their first six matches.

After the match, Ms. Jones and Mr. Tugbeh expressed frustration with the team's performance, adding that this has never happened in the team's history.

Meanwhile, FC Fassell and BYC will later today go against each other in a fight for first place on the league table.