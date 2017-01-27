South Africa: ANC Saddened By the Passing of Gospel Star Lundi Tyamara

press release

It is with sadness that the African National Congress has learnt of award winning gospel artist Lundi Tyamara's passing after a battle with TB and liver complications.

Lundi began his career as a back up singer for Rebecca Malope and in 1998 he got his big break and released his first solo album.

He has produced many gospel hits, most notably 'Mphefumlo Wami', which have won him win SAMA awards, KORA awards and Crown Gospel Music Awards.

Through his music and powerful voice he has touched many lives and healed many souls. The ANC wishes to take this opportunity to thank him and his family for the significant contribution he has made in enriching our cultural heritage and for sharing his gift with all of us.

The African National Congress sends its heartfelt condolences to the Tyamara family, Lundi's friends and the music industry at large.

May his soul Rest In Peace.

Issued by the African National Congress

Enquiries

Zizi Kodwa 082 330 4910

National Spokesperson

Khusela Sangoni 072854 5707

National Communications Manager