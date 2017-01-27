27 January 2017

African National Congress (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Saddened By the Passing of Gospel Star Lundi Tyamara

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Lundi - Ongqonngqozayo
press release

It is with sadness that the African National Congress has learnt of award winning gospel artist Lundi Tyamara's passing after a battle with TB and liver complications.

Lundi began his career as a back up singer for Rebecca Malope and in 1998 he got his big break and released his first solo album.

He has produced many gospel hits, most notably 'Mphefumlo Wami', which have won him win SAMA awards, KORA awards and Crown Gospel Music Awards.

Through his music and powerful voice he has touched many lives and healed many souls. The ANC wishes to take this opportunity to thank him and his family for the significant contribution he has made in enriching our cultural heritage and for sharing his gift with all of us.

The African National Congress sends its heartfelt condolences to the Tyamara family, Lundi's friends and the music industry at large.

May his soul Rest In Peace.

Issued by the African National Congress

Enquiries

Zizi Kodwa 082 330 4910

National Spokesperson

Khusela Sangoni 072854 5707

National Communications Manager

More on This

Gospel Star Lundi Tyamara Dies

The family of South African gospel star Lundi Tyamara confirmed on Friday morning that he had died. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 African National Congress. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.