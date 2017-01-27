27 January 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberian President Johnson-Sirleaf Commends Integrity Idol Liberia

Monrovia — President Sirleaf has commended Integrity Idol Liberia for organizing and promoting accountability and integrity issues in the country.

She highlighted her recent Annual Address to the nation outlining the values that should be instilled in families, schools, churches, mosques and society in general regarding integrity.

"When we spoke to the nation Monday, we said integrity starts with the family, in the homes; we also find it in the, church, in the mosques, in the office; and we have examples of what we have just seen of those you have demonstrated, and once they are part of the family, you can be assured that what they do, their own principles will be passed on to their children, associates, and that's how we try to spread that feeling throughout," she said.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf made the statement on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Integrity Idol ceremony in Monrovia when she presented awards to five finalists including Sandra Roberts, Bockarie Sakila, John Madave, Patrick Goffah and Musa Dorley for their selection.

The Liberian leader encouraged the five finalists to exhibit high standards of integrity and accountability as well as set good examples for others to follow in the society.

She thanked Integrity Idol for organizing the program and encouraged them to continue aimed at infusing integrity and accountability in the society.

For his part, Lawrence Yealue, Executive Director of Accountability Lab Liberia said Integrity Idol is a movement geared toward horning civil servants who have shown high level of integrity and accountability in government.

