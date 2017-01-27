Nigeria: Dana, Imo Partner to Launch Air Service

Dana Air, has signed an agreement with the Imo state government to launch flight service, called Imo Air.

Speaking during the launch of the service at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, the governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha said "This is a 10-year partnership between Dana Air and the Imo state government and it is borne out of our desire to increase business activities in Imo state, improve tourism drive, diversify the economy of Imo state, and provide employment opportunities for Imolites"

The governor stated that the state does not have Air Operator Certificate (AOC), which he said was why it approached airlines to manage the service on its behalf. "We believe that our partnership with Dana Air to operate Imo Air is a step in the right direction to open Imo State to the world", he stressed.

Okorocha said the state also plans to establish Imo International Cargo to open the Southeast up to importers and exporters of all kinds of commodities, thereby reducing the over -reliance on Lagos, Kano and other international airports for the export and import of goods into the country.

"This initiative is no doubt a boost for the Southeast economic liberation struggle", Okorocha said.

Also speaking at the launch of Imo Air, the Accountable Manager of Dana Air, Mr. Obi Mbanuzuo said: "We are delighted about this partnership, and we have no doubts that Imo Air is in safe hands, as the choice of Dana Air to operate Imo Air, was an excellent and well thought-out decision by the proactive Governor of Imo State. As you may be aware, Dana Air is the only domestic airline to have undergone an operational audit, conducted by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and its foreign partners- The Flight Safety Group."

He said Dana Air is determined to meet the highest global aviation safety standards, as it recently concluded its IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) with a strong desire to move on to the next stage soon.

"Our continuous investment in human capital development, training and retraining of staff to meet the challenges of the industry has culminated in a dedicated, loyal, meticulous, pragmatic and highly motivated workforce. This has also been the secret of our consistency and steady growth in the industry, despite the multiplying operational challenges that domestic airlines have to grapple with.

"In terms of service, Governor Okorocha didn't make any mistake as our in- flight service is world-class and our on- time performance is second to none. We are the only domestic airline with a help desk/ call centre that works almost 24/7 days a week, solving guest's issues and making them smile at every opportunity," he said.