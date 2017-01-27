Liberia: President Signs Book of Condolence for Ruth Sando Perry

Monrovia — President Sirleaf on January 26, 2017 led government officials, members of the Diplomatic Corps and heads of international institutions including the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General to sign the Book of Condolence for the late Ruth Sando Perry, former Chairperson of the Council of State, National Transitional Government of Liberia.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the mournful ceremony took place in the Foyer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Capitol Hill. Madam Perry died at the home of her son in Columbus, Ohio, United States of America early Sunday, January 8, 2017.

Prior to her death, she served as the third Interim Chairperson of the Council of State, National Transitional Government of Liberia during the country's civil crisis from September 3, 1996 to August 2, 1997.

She succeeded Professor Wilton G. S. Sankawulo and presided over the transition of power to Mr. Charles Taylor following the 1997 Special Elections.

The signing of the Book of Condolence by President Sirleaf and Cabinet was followed by Members of the Senate, the Lower House and the Supreme Court Bench. Members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps, heads of international organizations, Public Corporations, autonomous agencies, religious leaders, heads of political parties, civil society as well as other sympathizers were present to sign the Book of Condolence.

Meanwhile, Vice President Joseph N. Boakai will represent the Government of Liberia at the funeral services of Madam Ruth Sando Fahnbulleh-Perry, former Head of the Council of State of the Republic of Liberia and is also expected to meet with the Federation of Liberian Associations in Ohio.

Meanwhile, on Friday, January 27, 2017, wake-keeping will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 125 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio, United States of America followed by funeral rites on Saturday, January 28, 2017 of the late Ruth Sando Fahnbulleh Perry at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 125 East Broad Street, Columbus Ohio from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. to be followed by interment at the Glenn Rest Memorial Cemetery, Columbus, Ohio, United States of America.