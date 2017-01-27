Sokoto — The Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Sokoto Sector Command, yesterday said the enforcement of the speed limiting device would commence on Febuary 1, 2017 in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the command of the corps, Mr. Aliyu Kanya, and made available to journalists in Sokoto.

According to the statement, this arose from the approval granted by the presidency to commence the enforcement of installation of the device starting with commercial vehicles and large fleet.

The statement said the enforcement was aimed at reducing the number of crashes being recorded as a result of excess speed.

"This is as it is contained in section 10(m)of FRSC (establishment)Act, 2007. It empowers the corps inter-alia to determine and enforce speed limiters.

"Though the enforcement is starting with commercial vehicles and organisations with large fleet, the command is calling on other motoring public to install the device for their own safety," the statement read.

It therefore, urged the public in the state to embrace the device installation in their vehicles by being law abiding, as well as ensure their safety.