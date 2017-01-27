Liberia: Bhofal Chambers Admits Holding Shares in Construction Company

Monrovia — An astonishing audit report that discovered how some members of the House of Representatives cunningly setup a firm to win the contract for the construction of the Bong County Technical College (BCTC) is sending shock waves.

The audit report shows that former House Speaker Alex Tyler, Representative Bhofal and former lawmaker, Ketehkumuehn Murray own significant shares in the Liberia-China Investment Group.

The audit report, a copy of which is in the possession of FrontPageAfrica, sates that Tyler owns 7.5% shares, Maryland County lawmaker Chambers has 7.5% shares, and former Representative Murray has 15% shares and a Chinese National, Lian Zhi owns 70 percent shares.

Amongst other things, the audit found that on October 21, 2010, a contract worth US$4,394,776.97 was entered into between the Project Management Committee (PMC) of Bong County as the 'owner' and the Liberia China United Investment Group as the contractor to construct a twin-wing two story building, located in Gbarnga city, to be used for academic and administrative purposes by the College.

The contract was due to start November 1, 2010 and end October 31 2011. Over time and due to issues not clearly articulated by the parties, several addenda were made to the contract, the last of which was signed in 2015, thus increasing the price to US$7,604,926.97 and changing the completion date to May 2017.

Chambers Admits But...

Despite denial from his colleague, Alex Tyler, Representative Chambers on Thursday admitted to having a share in the company. And this may be a violation of the constitution specifically Article 90 B - which stresses conflict of interest.

He admitted that he has held the shares in the company since 2010 and has requested his share of the company after he realized that the company wasn't giving him anything in return. But he failed to state the exact amount he invested in the company.

In a Press conference, the Maryland County lawmaker who has a record of accusing President Sirleaf of aiding corruption and running a corrupt empire said:

"Paul Collins who is the head of the Inter Audit Agency (IAA) didn't call me and to see my name in this publication I see it to be unfortunate. I haven't received a cent from the company and if it is proven let me not only resigned but be executed," said.

Chambers added: "If anyone can link me to having discussion of any kind, discussing money directly or indirectly on the Bong Community college let them show it .The only thing I know about this company is that it was a kind of building material store. There is nothing about having direct or indirect link with conflict of interest."

The company was incorporated in February 2009, just 20 months to being awarded a US$4.3 million construction contract without evidence of prior experience.

According to the audit report, the construction company was formed in anticipation of being awarded the construction contract.

It was not listed in the Ministry of Public Works' Registry as a certified construction and consulting firm but was selected to implement a major construction work.

But Rep Chambers also claimed not to be trouble by the publication of the story by FPA accused President Sirleaf of trying to look for partners in her corrupt administration, while also challenging officials of government including the Bong County Caucus to show any prove of his involvement in the Bong Community College.

"Basically I have lost everything in this company in which I invested a couple of thousand dollars for me it doesn't matter," the CDC lawmaker said.

The Bong County Technical College (BCTC) is an offshoot of the erstwhile Doloken Gboveh Community College, which was established in 2010.

The college assumed the name BCTC in 2013, and in 2015, an Act was passed to make the college a legal corporate entity. BCTC's goal is to create access to training in technical skills and undergraduate degree programs for inhabitants of Bong County.

The College, however, lacks the structure to adequately house its students therefore, in 2010 it was decided that a two-story, two-winged building be erected for both administrative and academic purposes.

Bong County Lawmaker Mulbah Criticized

In Bong County, there are increasing condemnations against Representative George Mulbah - who chairs the county legislative caucus.

Mulbah was once dubbed "The developer," but is now in turbulent political waters following the latest audit report which involves the BCTC.

People in Bong County have expressed dismay, with many threatening to punish the lawmaker - who's seeking re-election in the upcoming general elections.

Appearing on state radio ELBC Thursday to exonerate himself, Rep. Mulbah denied the allegations, describing the claims as "manipulated and unsubstantiated".

In Gbarnga City, there are raging reactions. Students who spoke to FPA on Thursday accused leaders of the county for using the college construction as a cash cow.

However, some of Rep. Mulbah's supporters have suggested that the accusations are part of a political campaign by the lawmaker's opponents to blackmail him ahead of the October election.

At the same time, Rep. Mulbah has penned an official rebuttal titled: "When you wrestle with a pig, the pig gets happy and you get dirty" in which he called the claims "distorted allegations without evidence".

Call for Investigation

Civil society organizations in the county and opponents of the lawmakers having begun leading calls for the lawmaker to be investigated by graft institutions.

FrontPageAfrica has gathered that the Justice of the Peace Commission (JPC) and the Foundation for International Dignity (FIND) - both local nongovernmental organizations - are planning to petition the Liberia Anti Corruption Commission detailing the allegations.

JPC's executive director Jesse Cole said that the college under Rep. Mulbah as chairman of the Bong legislative caucus saw "frivolous spending on white elephant projects, lack of due process in budget implementation as well as inflation of costs in contract awards".

Some citizens are calling on constituents of the Mulbah's district to use this situation as a basis to send the lawmaker packing come October.

Supporters of Edward Gboe, Mulbah's opponent in the impending election, told FrontPageAfrica Thursday that the revelation came at a right time.

"We will use this report to sensitize our people how our lawmaker is responsible for the delay in the college and I strongly believe with this story our people will be tempted to act against the lawmaker's re-election," said Jackson Joe.

Students Threaten to Vote out Lawmaker

A student of college, Grace Y. Tokpa, Student said, "The BCTC project is really a fat cow with suffering milk. If it is true those guys really enjoyed the milk of the suffering cow who are the suffering students of the county. Indeed I am disappointed by the news this morning."

"Our people say when aspirants have money while going to the House or in politics they don't corrupt or steal. I advise that they should begin to learn from here.

Corruption is not about how much you have," added Winston S. K. Varwulu, another student.

Varwulu criticized the lawmakers, saying they are 'corrupt minds' who want more despite the hefty salary they receive monthly.

"He (Rep. Mulbah) is one lawmaker killing the dream of Bong County.

The amount of money that has been infused in the construction of the college speaks volume. But they will regret their actions in October this year," Varwulu warns.

For 'Johnson Flomo, he has always doubted Hon. Mulbah's fairness on Bong County developmental issues, describing the lawmaker as 'one who always oppose to important issues that are initiated'.

"We are waiting for him in October. Thank God we now know who they are. But in the first place he owns the company?"

Another student, Richard Tokpa averred: "We the citizens of Bong County are now suffering every inch as the result of those wicked politicians."

"Money that was to be used for other purposes was all diverted towards the technical college and is not yet completed."

Tokpa claims Rep. Mulbah couldn't gave concrete answers to anything when he was interviewed on ELBC, adding that the lawmaker "will receive his reward very soon from the citizens of district three."

Some of the BCTC students asserted that the audit report is timely, because according to them, those involve with the delay of the college project will be denied reelection.

Lee S. Lincoln, Student, described the situation as disturbing but said the revelation is timely for students to make decision.

"Our leaders are corrupt and the disclosure by FrontPageAfrica came timely for us. We are kindly asking Rep. Mulbah and all those involved in the delay of the BCTC should not even think of contesting for public office because we are use the report to educate our citizens," he said.

Added Kusee Armstrong, an advocate, "This is yet another clear evidence of how our county continues to be looted by selfish politicians.

How can US$4 million be spent on a project with no tangible improvement? I think it is not just Rep. Mulbah alone; it involves all members of the legislature from Bong County . Thanks to FrontPageAfrica.

We believe with this report, we can adequately sensitize our people on the decisions to make come October."

And Jutumo Mulbah, a youth leader in Gbarnga City says people in the county should brace themselves for more shocking exposures.

"We need more answers from you (Representative Mulbah) back home; we didn't get anything from your appearance on ELBC. failure on your part; you will feel the rift in October."