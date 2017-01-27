Gambia: Ecowas Troops Discover Serious Threat at State House

Photo: sudonline

The guards at State House are being questioned by ECOWAS troops.

Informed sources told The Point that ECOWAS forces in The Gambia have reported a large cache of sophisticated arms and ammunition missing from State House in Banjul.

The troops also found that all the air conditioners in State House were loaded with a toxic chemical, which was meant to poison the occupants of any of the rooms.

State Guards officers who were there until Sunday morning are currently being questioned by ECOWAS military officers.

The investigations and other necessary actions are responsible for the delay of the arrival of President Barrow from Senegal.

It would be noted also that on Sunday it was reported that luxury items, including carpets and furniture, were stolen at the State House, the sources added.