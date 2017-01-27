South Africa: Delay in Passing Fica Bill 'A Serious Blow to Fight Against Corruption'

document

The Standing Committee on Finance held the public hearings at Parliament on the much-talked about and contested Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment (Fica) Bill. It has been months since the Bill was anticipated to be consented to by the President into law, but the Presidency has sent it back to the Committee, citing the President's reservations about a clause that states that the inspectors of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) could conduct searches without warrants.

The potential of these warrantless searches to infringe on the right to privacy forms the basis of the President's reservations. The Committee has since decided to hold public hearings on this matter.

The Chairperson of the Committee, Mr Yunus Carrim, said they have decided on this process because the Committee wanted to understand what it can and cannot do regarding the President's reservations. "The President has stated his reservations about the Bill hence he has not consented to it. What this Committee must determine are the degrees of the President's reservations regarding warrantless searches. We called all of you because we need to be open and transparent about that. But also we want you to tell us what you want us to do that you think we are not doing," he said.

This public hearings do not imply the overhaul or scrapping of the Bill as it stands, said the chairperson. But to make appropriate amendments around the President's reservations to ensure that searches by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) don't infringe on the people's right to privacy."

To address the President's reservations about this Bill, Parliament hired two senior counsels, Mr Ishmael Semenya and Mr Steven Budlender, to verify the constitutionality of this clause or lack thereof. In their heads of arguments, Mr Semenya stated that like all rights, the right to privacy is permissibly limited. But for this clause to be constitutionally permissible, it should provide safeguards for the right to privacy, decency and honour of the persons whose property or properties are subjected to searches.

He said unlike warrantless searches, search warrants govern the time and scope of the search. "If this is not considered, this will certainly be unconstitutional. Or what would be the justification for warrantless searches to be constitutionally permissible," he said.

Why we think the amendment Bill will pass muster with regard to the constitutional provision for the right to privacy, is that it has mitigating elements in it.

"It stipulates search at a reasonable time, decency and honour, freedom and security within the ambit of the right to privacy. This has ensured that these warrantless searches are done without infringing on the right to privacy."

He went on to add: "It is our view that the National Assembly must reaffirm these principles. Or it can amend them to make clear that inspectors may search and enter one's premises for a certain time and serve a notice to the person concerned within a reasonable time. And will protect the dignity and that person's privacy. That will put beyond doubt its constitutionality and will pass constitutional muster."

The senior counsel representing the National Treasury, Mr Jeremy Gauntlet, said if there is an infringement due to a warrantless search, it has to be justified.

"One of which would be that a search warrant was going to be granted anyway. But also this is to ensure that searches are not frustrated and often not yield undesired results."

Illustrating his idea about the difference between the infringement of one's right to privacy and the breaking of this constitutional provision, he stated that both have their own limitations. He made various examples to illustrate that, but underpinned his argument by making a personal example. "When I came here at Parliament I was asked to open my bag and I was subjected to searches. That was an infringement of my right to privacy, but not the breaking of the Constitution because that infringement is outweighed by the consideration of the safety of others."

The Chairperson of the Committee, Mr Carrim, chipped in. "I want to suggest that in a different form we have addressed many of these issues. We don't have legal anecdotes and nuances, we don't have that skill, but we have exhausted the question of where does the right of a person start and end."

To what extent does the Bill take into consideration that our Constitution does not allow any other inspectors to conduct these searches other than the police, asked Mzwanele Manyi, President of Progressive Professionals Forum.

The senior counsel representing Parliament, Mr Budlender, replied: "With regard to inspectors, they are not conducting a policing function but have a special expertise in their particular field than experts in the general conduct of crime prevention."

He made an example of similar regulatory arrangements. "There are other state bodies that have powers to conduct searches like the Competition Commission Board and others. These bodies are not conferred with general powers to search. Their conduct will be constitutional if they do so within their ambit."

These inspectorates are appointed in compliance with the Act and they largely do administrative searches. "These administrative searches differ from criminal searches. Examples of which concern regulatory compliance by both state and private bodies. We believe the President's concern is addressed by these amendments."

A member of the Committee, Ms Thandi Tobias, wanted to know what, legally, constitutes decency. At what point can you be satisfied that you have observed one's right to privacy with decency? "The balance between privacy and the rule of law is what has brought us where we are now. I think that is a terrain that resides with the courts, not with legislatures."

Mr Budlender weighed in and concurred with her. "How we measure decency is a matter that the courts have to resolve. If there is a search that did not comply with the prescripts of decency, the courts must determine that. That question cannot be resolved now and here."

The National Treasury drafted a legislation that it perceived to be legally permissible and agreed with it that it is consistent with essential statutes of financial crime and intelligence. But it comes back not only with the President's reservations, but other concerns that seek to frustrate its passing. "What we are faced with here are criminal syndicates that want to ensure that this Bill does not get passed. We must not undermine the gravity of crime in South Africa. That is what this Bill seeks to address. The objections to this Bill are just mechanisms to delay this process."

Our view on the constitutionality of warrantless searches is a justifiable infringement to privacy, said a representative of Corruption Watch, Ms Leanne Govindsamy. She decried the delays of the passing of the Bill and how this impacts on South Africa's international obligations. "These delays are a serious blow to the fight against corruption and our international standing in this regard. Any delay to the passing of this Bill is harmful to the combating of corruption and money laundering in this country."

Corruption has reached a critical stage, emphasised Ms Makhosi Khoza, one of the Committee members. I want to understand why you do not participate in the process of Parliament so that your legitimate stories can be heard, she said. "Don't you think you are compromising the President by not participating? We don't want to be seen to be condoning corruption," she said.

There is quite a misunderstanding of the underlying thinking of Fica, said the Head of Tax and Financial Sector Policy at the National Treasury, Mr Ismail Momoniat. And the scrapping of the Bill will be a disaster for the country and our standing on corruption in organisations such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international intergovernmental body which advocates for the eradication of corruption, money laundering and funding of terrorism.

"We have taken FATF's standards because they can help us fight corruption. We embraced FATF's standards because we want to benefit from them. We need this to curb the lobbies and uphold public interest. And I would ask those who are of the view that this Bill must be scrapped to think about the consequences that would have on government's image and our developmental agenda. Once we deal with the President's reservations, this Bill needs to be passed urgently," he said.

It is often stated that this Bill is meant to target black businesses, but in fact the victim of this Bill is white capital, said Mr Carrim, the Chairperson of the Committee. "It is white capital that is involved in illicit flows, avoidance of tax and other corporate transgressions. This Bill seeks to address that. It is not necessarily intended to hamper the growth of black businesses as it is often said."