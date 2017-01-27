South Africa: Fisherman Fighting for His Life After a 'Brutal' Crocodile Attack

A 47-year-old Zimbabwean man is reportedly fighting for his life in hospital after he was attacked by a crocodile during a fishing expedition.

According to the Chronicle newspaper, Munei Hofisi was attacked by the crocodile during a fishing expedition at Pambe Dam in Mwenezi on Saturday.

Masvingo police spokesperson Charity Mazulu confirmed the incident, adding that Hofisi was rushed to hospital where his condition remained critical.

"Mr Hofisi survived the attack but had his right leg badly injured. He was rushed to Matibi Rural Hospital for treatment where his condition is said to be critical," Mazulu was quoted as saying.

Reports indicated that crocodile attacks on humans were widespread in the southern African country.

In November last year, an "Australian" woman and her friend were unexpectedly attacked by a 6m crocodile while enjoying their time at the sun loungers at the villa in Lake Kariba.

Furthermore, a woman from southern Masvingo province was also snatched by a crocodile as she was doing her washing in a dam with one of her friends.

Making the attack even more tragic, the victim Etina Tongoona saw the crocodile before it attacked her at Bangala dam - but thought it had gone away.

The woman's badly mauled body was recovered the next day. Her neighbour Mildred Dube may have avoided attack because she was out of the water washing her clothes in a bucket.

Source: News 24