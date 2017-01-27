South Africa: Second Ton Drives Knights

A thrilling century from Rudi Second ensured it was one-way traffic for the Knights on the opening day of their Sunfoil Series clash against the Warriors at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

The right-hander scored a free-flowing 151 (200 balls, 26 fours) to ensure the hosts closed on a commanding 360/5 after winning the toss and batting first.

It was Second's second century in a row and third of the season after he made 125 in his previous outing to the crease against the Dolphins in the previous round. He also shared in a stands of 118 and 167 for the third and fourth wickets respectively.

Rilee Rossouw also played a vital role with an attacking 83 (96 balls, 10 fours), while Theunis de Bruyn was forced to retire hurt for 31 during a Basheer Walters over.

Keegan Petersen made 36, but was one of two wickets to fall from the final three balls of the day.

The other was Second, whose ton was the 14th of his first-class career.

Harmer was the pick of the bowlers with 2/89 in a match that is crucial to either side's championship hopes.

