26 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Morkei Double Strike Leaves Cobras, Titans Even

Tshepo Moreki claimed two of the three late wickets to fall as the Cape Cobras edged a weather-affected opening day of their Sunfoil Series clash against the Titans at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.

The fast bowler claimed 2/22 in six overs to leave the hosts on 114/3 after they won the toss and batted first in their round eight meeting.

Only 31 overs were possible after rain washed out two sessions, before bad light also played a part late in the evening

The hosts had dominated the opening passages of play once the game eventually got underway with Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar bossing proceedings during an 86-run opening stand.

Proteas opener Elgar top-scored with 43 and rookie Markram hit 32, before both were dismissed from successive Moreki deliveries in the 21 st over.

Captain Henry Davids (10) then fell to Lizaad Williams with less than three overs remaining as the Cobras finished strongly.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

