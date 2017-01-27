South Africa: Limpopo Mom, Son Fined for Beating Up Dad

A Limpopo woman and her son have been sentenced to a R24 000 fine for beating up her husband with a spade.

Joyce Chauke, 46, and their son Ndhavuko Chauke, 22, of Xikundu village outside Malamulele, were released after paying the fine.

Magistrate Daniel Maluleke sentenced them in the Malamulele Magistrate's Court on Monday. He said the two could have killed the man.

"If you have differences as husband and wife, you sit down and resolve it or call the elderly to help you. Or if you no longer want each other, you don't turn to violence or kill each other," he said.

They were arrested on Friday after the husband was admitted to Malamulele Hospital. Joyce called her son to help her beat his father up after the couple became involved in a fight.

Saselamani police spokesperson Warrant Officer Samuel Matsimbi said the two were arrested for assault with intent to do bodily harm.

Source: News24