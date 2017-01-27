26 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Limpopo Mom, Son Fined for Beating Up Dad

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Limpopo woman and her son have been sentenced to a R24 000 fine for beating up her husband with a spade.

Joyce Chauke, 46, and their son Ndhavuko Chauke, 22, of Xikundu village outside Malamulele, were released after paying the fine.

Magistrate Daniel Maluleke sentenced them in the Malamulele Magistrate's Court on Monday. He said the two could have killed the man.

"If you have differences as husband and wife, you sit down and resolve it or call the elderly to help you. Or if you no longer want each other, you don't turn to violence or kill each other," he said.

They were arrested on Friday after the husband was admitted to Malamulele Hospital. Joyce called her son to help her beat his father up after the couple became involved in a fight.

Saselamani police spokesperson Warrant Officer Samuel Matsimbi said the two were arrested for assault with intent to do bodily harm.

Source: News24

South Africa

Nigeria Opposes Mass ICC Withdrawal

The plan the African Union (AU) members to collectively withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) may suffer… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.