27 January 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Lipa to Graduate 400 Today

The Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA) will today graduate over 400 candidates that have successfully completed capacity building training in several disciplines of the 2016 third circle, according to a press release from the institute.

As a member of the West African Management Development Institutes Network, LIPA also offers interested candidates the opportunity to pursue a Master's in Public Sector Management Program at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra, Ghana, the release said.

The 2016 third circle graduation activities will be held at the University of Liberia auditorium with the Minister of Youth & Sports and member of the Board of Directors of LIPA, Saa N'tow, serving as the keynote speaker, while LIPA's Board Chair Michael Slawon will present certificates and diplomas to the graduates.

Officials from ministries, agencies and commissions, the Legislature, Judiciary, diplomatic missions near Monrovia, and representatives from various management development networks, among others, are expected to attend the occasion.

LIPA is a premier center of excellence in capacity building for sustained quality service delivery and was established by an Act of the Legislature in 1969.

It has extended its services to the private sector, non-governmental agencies and the public with about 14 certificate, five diploma, and 10 short term programs, and several tailor made courses available upon request, the release said.

