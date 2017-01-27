Liberia: EPs Director Summoned

Criminal Court 'B' at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia has summoned Sam Gaye, the director of elite presidential guard - the Executive Protection Service (EPS) - to testify in the ongoing trial of his former Deputy Director for Operations, Darlington George.

Gaye is expected to appear before Judge Karboi Nuta today to produce his investigative report on defendant George, who is being tried for the commission of the crimes of aggravated and simple assaults and criminal facilitation in connection with the brutal assault of Esther Glain in the Barnersville Estate community in 2016.

Director Gaye's appearance follows a request by state lawyers, who opted to admit the report as part of their documentary evidence to convict defendant George.

Prosecution's request came immediately after the Supreme Court mandated Judge Nuta to include the police investigative reports he had initially refused to accept.

Nuta's decision stemmed from state lawyers' confession of their failure to make that evidence available to the defendant's lawyers, even though the evidence was presented to the defense team that later denied any knowledge of receiving the document.

Defendant George is being tried with co-defendant James Tamba, who was assigned with Vice President Joseph N. Boakai, on the same charges.

Based on that EPS investigative report, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf dismissed defendant George on September 14, 2016.

A statement by the Executive Mansion following the incident said, "we will not condone such an act of sheer indiscipline, and total lack of morals on the part of any member of state security institutions, especially the EPS, which has been subjected to thorough psychological reform to give a human face to the public service they are entrusted to perform."