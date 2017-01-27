Liberia: Visiting Rotary Executive in Talks With Gov. Weeks

A delegation of Rotary International, headed by District Governor Mr. Aristide Tino Adediran, last Tuesday paid a courtesy call on the Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia, Mr. Milton A. Weeks.

During the meeting Mr. Adediran informed Governor Weeks that he was visiting Liberia to assess the progress of Rotary International's activities in Liberia according to a press release,

He said the visit is also intended to hold discussions with stakeholders within government and public and private institutions. The Rotary District Governor emphasized that he was impressed with the work of the Rotary clubs in Liberia in helping to promote education, health and hygiene.

Mr. Adediran, who provides oversight for 10 countries in the West African region, comprising 84 Clubs with a collective membership of 1,862, praised the level of progress in Liberia and urged citizens to continue to promote peace for the stability of the country and the sub-region.

The Rotary executive lauded the Central Bank Governor for the courtesy extended his delegation and for his continuous support of Rotary International programs in Liberia.

Governor Weeks welcomed the Rotary executive and spoke of the Club's contributions in the country, particularly during the Ebola crisis. The Governor noted that the support from Rotary clubs during the very challenging times of the Ebola epidemic is a manifestation that there are committed Rotarians in Liberia.

Gov. Weeks, who served as the immediate past Assistant Governor for Rotary in Liberia, reconfirmed continued service to support the work of the organization to meet its objectives.

A banner autographed by the visiting Regional Governor was awarded to Mr. Weeks. Tuesday's meeting was also attended by Mrs. Nadu Cooper, Assistant Governor, Rotary Liberia; Cllr. Oswald Tweh, President Monrovia Rotary Club; Mrs. Mornjay Pratt, President Sinkor Rotary Club; and Chief of Staff of the Central Bank of Liberia, Mr. S. Kassa Thomas.

Rotary Club is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who come together to make positive, lasting change in communities at home and abroad.

Using 'Service Above Self' as its motto, the organization, among other objectives, promotes the principles of peace, education, clean water, sanitation and hygiene, the release said.