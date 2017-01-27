Liberia: Joke Turns Tragic in Gbarpolu County

What started as a joke ended in the tragic death of Albert Allison Dorwor, 16, who was stabbed on January 19 at about 1p.m. at Nyaboi Town in Gbarma District, Gbarpolu County.

According to Robert Ezeek Dowor, the victim's brother who rushed to the scene after the incident, Albert went to wash his clothes and sneakers at a river side, where some of his friends were, in preparation for his return to Monrovia.

While they were on their way from the riverside, he met one of his cousins, John Richards, and joked about their experiences and how they used to wrestle together.

John reportedly told Albert that when they were young, Albert was stronger than he was, but now the opposite was true.

"This joke went on for a while when another friend, Morris Varney, motivated the two friends to demonstrate the argument into action," Ezeek Dowor explained.

He added that it was at this juncture that Albert (the victim) agreed to challenge John by hitting him on the chest, which led to a bitter struggle. It was during the tussle that John is reported to have pulled a knife from his shirt and plunged it twice into the victim.

Albert then fell to the ground and the rest of his friends began to call for help. Meanwhile, John ran to the river and washed Albert's blood off the knife.

Meanwhile, friends loaded Albert onto a wheelbarrow and rushed him to a clinic in Lofa Bridge, half a kilometer away, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Daily Observer learned a team of investigators from the homicide division of the District Police later arrived in Nyaboi Town to complete investigations and turned the body over to the victim's family for burial.

Meanwhile, John Richards, 17, and Morris Varney, who reportedly encouraged the two to engage each other, were arrested by police officers and have been transferred to Bopolu City and charged with manslaughter and criminal facilitation, and would appear at the Gbarma Magisterial Court shortly.